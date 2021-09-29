The stars of ‘No Time to Die’ dazzled at the world premiere in London. Here are the 14 best photos from the red carpet.

- The stars went full glam for the world premiere of “No Time to Die,” held Tuesday in London.
- Here’s what Daniel Craig, Ana de Armas, and others wore.
- “No Time to Die” opens in theaters on October 8.
Daniel Craig showed up sporting a dark pink velvet jacket to celebrate his final movie as James Bond.
Lashana Lynch, who plays 00 agent Nomi, keeps dry on the red carpet with an unbrella.
Léa Seydoux, who stars as Madeleine, stuns in an all white dress.
Ana de Armas, who plays CIA agent Paloma, in a revealing black dress.
Ben Whishaw, who plays Q, graces the red carpet with a black suit with an ornate lapel.
Billie Eilish, who did the opening song for the movie, showed up in a suit and Gucci slides.
Rami Malek, who plays the movie’s villain Safin, sported the traditional tux for the premiere.
Meanwhile, “No Time to Die” director Cary Joji Fukunaga went with the black and grey tux look.
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who is one of the movie’s screenwriters, stuns on the carpet.
Naomie Harris, who plays Moneypenny in the movie, looked lovely in a white cut-out dress.
Guests to the premiere also included Dame Judi Dench, who previously played Bond’s boss, M, in the franchise.
Jason Momoa showed up on the carpet, taking a break from filming the sequel to “Aquaman.”
The keepers of the Bond franchise, producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, also walked the carpet.
And you can’t have a Bond premiere without the Royal family.