The stars of ‘No Time to Die’ dazzled at the world premiere in London. Here are the 14 best photos from the red carpet.

Jason Guerrasio
Lashana Lynch, Daniel Craig, Lea Seydoux, and Cary Joji Fukunaga staning on red carpet
(L-R) Lashana Lynch, Daniel Craig, Lea Seydoux, and Cary Joji Fukunaga at the ‘No Time to Die’ world premiere. Jeff Spicer/Getty
  • The stars went full glam for the world premiere of “No Time to Die,” held Tuesday in London.
  • Here’s what Daniel Craig, Ana de Armas, and others wore.
  • “No Time to Die” opens in theaters on October 8.
Daniel Craig showed up sporting a dark pink velvet jacket to celebrate his final movie as James Bond.
Daniel Craig in pink velvet jacket
Daniel Craig. Jeff Spicer/Getty
Lashana Lynch, who plays 00 agent Nomi, keeps dry on the red carpet with an unbrella.
Lashana Lynch in a yellow dress and holding an umbrella
Lashana Lynch. Ian Gavan/Getty
Léa Seydoux, who stars as Madeleine, stuns in an all white dress.
Lea Seydoux in an all white dress
Léa Seydoux. Jeff Spicer/Getty
Ana de Armas, who plays CIA agent Paloma, in a revealing black dress.
Ana de Armas in a black dress
Ana de Armas. Tim P. Whitby/Getty
Ben Whishaw, who plays Q, graces the red carpet with a black suit with an ornate lapel.
Ben Whishaw in a black and white suit
Ben Whishaw. Jeff Spicer/Getty
Billie Eilish, who did the opening song for the movie, showed up in a suit and Gucci slides.
Billie Eilish wearing all black
Billie Eilish. Tim P. Whitby/Getty
Rami Malek, who plays the movie’s villain Safin, sported the traditional tux for the premiere.
Rami Malek in a tuxedo
Rami Malek. Ian Gavan/Getty
Meanwhile, “No Time to Die” director Cary Joji Fukunaga went with the black and grey tux look.
Cary Joji Fukunaga in a tuxedo
Cary Joji Fukunaga. Ian Gavan/Getty
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who is one of the movie’s screenwriters, stuns on the carpet.
Phoebe Waller-Bridge in a sparkle jumper
Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Ian Gavan/Getty
Naomie Harris, who plays Moneypenny in the movie, looked lovely in a white cut-out dress.
Naomie Harris in a white dress
Naomie Harris. Tim P. Whitby/Getty
Guests to the premiere also included Dame Judi Dench, who previously played Bond’s boss, M, in the franchise.
Judi Dench in a black dress
Judi Dench. Ian Gavan/Getty
Jason Momoa showed up on the carpet, taking a break from filming the sequel to “Aquaman.”
Jason Momoa in a tuxedo
Jason Momoa. Ivan Gava/Getty
The keepers of the Bond franchise, producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, also walked the carpet.
Barbara Broccoli in a black dress and Michael G Wilson in a tuxedo
Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson. Tim P Whitby/Getty
And you can’t have a Bond premiere without the Royal family.
Kate Middleton Prince William Camilla and Charles
(L-R) Dutchess Kate Middleton, Prince William, Dutchess Camilla, and Prince Charles. Max Mumby/Getty
