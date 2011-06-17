Meet Andres Gonzales, The Kenny Powers Of The PGA Tour

For the first time in 16 years, the US Open will be played without Tiger Woods. And without Tiger, the average sports fan may have a hard time getting into this weekend’s tournament.



Enter Andres Gonzales.

Gonzales, a rookie on the PGA Tour, is everything Tiger isn’t.

He is not a dominant golfer. He is not in peak physical condition. Has long hair and a Fu Manchu. He looks like he is always having a good time. He is (probably) joking when he refers to himself as “half man, half amazing.” He knows how to market himself in this social world. And most importantly, he is likable.

He also really wants to be Tiger’s friend.

It started with a simple tweet back in February:

@TigerWoods my name is andresgonzales and I am a rookie on tour. I like elephants.

And from there it took off. The Kenny Powers look-a-like, has sent Tiger dozens of messages through Twitter. The one-way conversation has covered speed (“@TigerWoods I’m pretty fast, what’s your 40 time?”), Jack Nicklaus (“Hey @TigerWoods, I heard jack used to dunk basketballs. I don’t buy it. Youre thoughts?”), and abs (“Anybody have a pill that will give me six pack ABS while sitting in my hotel room doing nothing @TigerWoods how you look like that?!?”).

And how does Tiger feel about this budding bromance? To date, Tiger has never responded, and it is unclear if Tiger is even aware of them.

And that is too bad for Tiger. He could probably learn a thing or two from this rookie.

