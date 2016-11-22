No threat to Australia following Japanese earthquake

The Australian Bureau of Meterology says there is no tsunami threat for Australia after a powerful earthquake struck near Fukushima, Japan, at approximately 6am local time on Tuesday.
Magnitude 7.3 #earthquake near eastern Honshu, Japan. No #tsunami threat to Australia. https://t.co/eUaVPYiuwc pic.twitter.com/XTxAGcTNZ3
— BOM Australia (@BOM_au) November 21, 2016
The Japan Meteorological Agency to issue a tsunami warning for residents on the island nation’s east coast.
