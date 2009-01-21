No, There's No Price Cuts On The Xbox Or PS3. Yet.

For a moment there, it looked like the beginning of a price war between Microsoft’s (MSFT) Xbox 360 and the Sony (SNE) PS3.



Last week, Dell (DELL) started offering the $400 PS3 for the unheard-of price of $340. And yesterday, PC World noticed a sale at Amazon (AMZN) offering a subscription to Xbox Live (normally a $50/yr add-on) for $30.

It appears both deals were one-offs that have been rolled back. We checked in this morning: Dell is once again charging the full $400 for a PS3, and Amazon has raised the price on Xbox Live access to $42.79, at best a slight discount from $49.99.

We don’t know if these discounts were initiatives by e-commerce outlets trying to drum up post-holiday sales, or if Microsoft and/or Sony were working with e-tailers to suss out new potential new price points. (We called both Sony and Dell last week about the PS3-for-$340, neither responded.)

Price cuts may yet come. Particularly for Sony, whose premium-priced PS3 performed poorly over the holidays, it’s hard to see what else but price cuts could help the system get new traction.

See Also:

Sony’s Sinking Ship Takes On More Water: Xbox Outsells PS3 2-To-1 Over Christmas

Price Cuts At Last? Dell Selling PS3 For $340

Microsoft Exec: We’re Shocked Sony Hasn’t Cut PS3 Prices Yet

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.