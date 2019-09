Relax folks. The Supreme Court did not just strike down Sarbanes Oxley, despite headlines you may have seen to the countrary.



As WSJ notes, all the court just did is strike down the way members of the PCAOB (Public Company Accounting Oversight Board) are appointed.

It does not affect the rest of the law.

