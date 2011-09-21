No T-Mobile IPhone 5 This Year

T-Mobile won’t carry the iPhone 5 this year, as a new report contradicts earlier rumours.



The Bellevue, Wash.-based carrier’s chief marketing officer Cole Brodman alerted employees it wouldn’t be getting Apple’s new device, according to a transcript from an internal event leaked to TmoNews.

Instead, Brodman told employees there would be two other new smartphones coming to the carrier that he expects to help lure in new customers.

T-Mobile may be the only major carrier in the U.S. to not get the iPhone 5 at launch. Analysts believe the device will launch for Sprint as well as AT&T and Verizon next month. Apple’s current position behind Android in smartphone market share led some analysts to believe a T-Mobile launch was also likely, but Brodman’s comments make the possibility seem unlikely.

T-Mobile users who want an iPhone can get their fix by purchasing an unlocked iPhone 4. The 16-gigabyte model iPhone 4 sells for $650 and works with the micro-SIM card from T-Mobile and AT&T. Apple has not announced if it will sell an unlocked version of the iPhone 5.

Brodman may have ruled out the possibility of a T-Mobile iPhone 5 this year, but the company has yet to confirm his statement. Even if it is true, he didn’t mention anything about 2012, leaving T-Mobile faithful a sliver of hope.

This post originally appeared at Mobiledia.

