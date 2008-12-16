Yes, Steve Jobs Will Give The Keynote At Macworld (AAPL)

Will Apple (AAPL) boss Steve Jobs deliver his new product keynote at next month’s Macworld Expo in San Francisco? Bet on it.



Why do we ask? “Buzz is beginning to build that Jobs might not appear” at Macworld, BusinessWeek’s Arik Hesseldahl writes. What’s this buzz based on?

Macworld hasn’t announced Jobs’ keynote yet.

A Macworld/IDG rep’s non-answer to Hesseldahl’s question about whether Jobs would appear: “We haven’t made an announcement yet. We hope to in the next two weeks,” says Paul Kent, an IDG vice present.

Companies like Adobe (ADBE) and Belkin scaling down/pulling out of the show.

We admit that it’s suspiciously late for IDG to not have announced Jobs’ keynote yet. But they haven’t been very consistent with their announcements in the past. Last year, they announced Jobs’ keynote on Dec. 3. The year before, they announced it in early October.

Moreover, both IDG and Apple know that Steve Jobs has to give a keynote on Jan. 6, no matter how awesome it’s going to be. Why?

IDG would have to deal with thousands of furious conference-goers, especially those who paid almost $2,000 for “priority” keynote seating.

IDG and Apple would lose a significant amount of press. This is Apple’s equivalent of the Super Bowl. (And the Apple/gadget press’s equivalent of the Super Bowl.)

Apple’s stock would get hammered. People would assume either Steve Jobs is sick or Apple has nothing good enough to show off. A 10%-15% drop wouldn’t shock us.

We’ll see you in three weeks in San Francisco. We’re betting Jobs will be there, too.

