World Ends: Steve Jobs Not Giving Keynote At Macworld (AAPL)

Wow.

First, we need to eat some crow: Yesterday, we confidently asserted that of course Steve Jobs would give the annual Stevenote, otherwise the world would come to an end.

Second, given that this is the last Macworld that Apple will be attending (an understandable choice), why wouldn’t Steve just give the final keynote?

Third, will this raise additional concerns about Steve’s health?

Fourth, is Jobs just laying the groundword for more Steve magic: A surprise appearance that will leave followers feeling touched by God?

Apple today announced that this year is the last year the company will exhibit at Macworld Expo. Philip Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing, will deliver the opening keynote for this year’s Macworld Conference & Expo, and it will be Apple’s last keynote at the show.

Apple is reaching more people in more ways than ever before, so like many companies, trade shows have become a very minor part of how Apple reaches its customers. The increasing popularity of Apple’s Retail Stores, which more than 3.5 million people visit every week, and the Apple.com website enable Apple to directly reach more than a hundred million customers around the world in innovative new ways.

Apple has been steadily scaling back on trade shows in recent years, including NAB, Macworld New York, Macworld Tokyo and Apple Expo in Paris.

