No State Produces More NFL Quarterbacks Than Texas

In a look at the state of high school quarterbacks, Max Olson of ESPN.com points out that there are 97 college quarterbacks from the state of Texas on the rosters of the 124 FBS college football programs. He adds that “the golden age of Texas quarterbacks” might only be just beginning.



But if we take a look at NFL rosters, we see that the golden age of Texas quarterbacks has already arrived. Of the 512 games started by quarterbacks in 2012, 129 (25.2%) were started by players that went to high school in the state of Texas. California is the only other state with more than 8% of the starts (90, 17.6%).

In all, 33 states and the District of Columbia are represented among the 120 quarterbacks listed on rosters this season. Texas (25) and California (24) account for 40.8% of those quarterbacks. Here’s the breakdown…

Data via the NFL.

