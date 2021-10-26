‘Squid Game’ costumes are off-limits in New York elementary schools because of concerns about the show’s ‘violent messages’

Three NY elementary schools banned “Squid Game” Halloween costumes due to its “violent messages.”

Principals at the schools told parents the show was added to its list of prohibited costumes.

Costumes inspired by the show are sure to make the rounds this Halloween given the show’s success.

Costumes inspired by the popular Netflix series “Squid Game” are banned in three elementary schools in New York, citing concerns over the show’s violence.

The Korean survival drama series centers on a group of adults struggling to pay off their debts. They’re invited to play children’s games to win 45 billion won, or about $US40 ($AU53) million – but losing the games has deadly consequences.

Three schools in the New York Fayetteville-Manlius School District – Mott Road, Enders Road and Fayetteville elementary schools – added “Squid Game” costumes to a list of prohibited outfits after some students played versions of the children’s games in the shows during recess, CNYCentral reported.

“We have observed that some students at recess have been playing a version of the squid game which is intended for mature audiences, ages 16 and older,” the elementary school principals wrote in an email to parents, citing the CNYCentral report.

“Due to concerns about the potential violent nature of the game, it is inappropriate for recess play or discussion at school,” they continued. “Additionally, a Halloween costume from this show does not meet our school costume guidelines due to the potential violent message aligned with the costume.”

District Superintendent Dr. Craig Tice echoed the sentiment in a statement to CNYCentral, saying, due to the students playing the games at school, “our principals wanted to make sure our families are aware that it would be inappropriate for any student to wear to school a Halloween costume from this show because of the potential violent messages aligned with the costume.”

Tice said the district sends parents guidelines on appropriate Halloween costumes are props, “namely that no items that can be interpreted as weapons should be brought to school, such as toy swords or guns, and that costumes should not be too gory or scary so as not to scare our younger students.”

Since being picked up by Netflix two years ago, and its debut on September 17, “Squid Game” rocketed to international fame, becoming the platform’s top show in more than 90 countries and its most popular show of all time. It’s been subtitled in 31 languages and dubbed in 13, with about 95% of viewers outside South Korea, Netflix told The Wall Street Journal.

The show is anticipated to take over the Halloween scene as well, with “Squid Game costume” topping internet searches, CNN reported.