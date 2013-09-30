Warren Buffett Tweets A Photo Of Himself As Walter White To Mark The End Of Breaking Bad (No Spoilers!)

The final episode of Breaking Bad is airing right now in the US.

Everyone is wondering what’s going to happen to Walter White – the week has been full of speculation about how the series will play out.

Berkshire Hathaway CEO and chairman Warren Buffett, one of the world’s richest people and an investor who can move markets in a sentence, just posted this to Twitter to share his excitement.

Not even the Oracle knows what will happen tonight. #waltsuccessor pic.twitter.com/EM8gIzZib5 — Warren Buffett (@WarrenBuffett) September 30, 2013





Buffett’s a known fan of Walter White and his “Heisenberg” alter ego. He recently described the character as “a great businessman”. Let’s assume he’s talking about his determination and focus, not the fact that he’s organised mass hits on people and poisoned a child.

Australians will find out how it all ends for Walter tonight on Foxtel’s Showtime.

