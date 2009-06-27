So it turns out the woman in the 2001 Argentinean newscast, Mark Sanford’s lover, is definitely not the same Maria Chapur on Facebook.



The Maria Chapur on Facebook actually accepted our friend request and she put up a status message last night saying: “No soy Belen Chapur. soy Maria Elisa Chapur, artista plastico, Buenos Aires.” Translated: I’m not Belen Chapur, I’m Maria Elisa Chapur, a plastics artist from Buenos Aires.

So since this lady’s now going to be famous as the woman the entire internet thought was Sanford’s girlfriend for a brief period last week, and since we had some role in that, we thought we should point you to her personal homepage, showing her art, which looks beautiful.

