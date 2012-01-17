No, SOPA Is Not Dead Yet

Still alive!

Earlier today, a blogger reported that House Majority Leader Eric Cantor announced he was stopping all movement on SOPA (the Stop Online Piracy Act). This would effectively kill the controversial bill, which many high-profile techies say would result in the kind of censorship seen in China, Malaysia, and Iran.In fact, that’s not what Cantor said.



We contacted the congressman’s office, and they pointed us to a story about representative Darrell Issa, the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, who said on Saturday “Majority Leader Cantor has assured me that we will continue to work to address outstanding concerns and work to build consensus prior to any anti-piracy legislation coming before the House for a vote.”

Cantor himself has not issued an official statement.

So yes, this week’s vote on the bill has been postponed. But “work to build consensus” means it could come back in some other form.

The White House has also come out against the bill in its current form.

But the Senate’s similar Protect IP Act (PIPA) is still being considered.

