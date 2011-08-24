"No, Skype Did Not Buy GroupMe For $85 Million," Says Arrington

Photo: Dan Frommer, Business Insider

Year-old New York startup GroupMe spent yesterday doing a victory lap. It reportedly sold to Skype for $85 million.

TechCrunch’s Mike Arrington says that number is wrong. According to his sources, Skype paid $43 million upfront for the group messaging startup. Over four years, through earnouts, it could pay up to $68 million for GroupMe.Of course, Arrington could just be throwing out a range to bait GroupMe into commenting. Right now, the startup is being tight-lipped.



Either way, it’s a big win for the founders and investors who put $11.5 million into GroupMe less than one year ago.

