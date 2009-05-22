Short, Married Mothers Can't Be "Miss Earth"

The Miss Earth pagent will be held in October. Duncan Clark at the Guardian received an unsolicted request to sponsor one of the entrants. He did a little digging into the contest. Here’s what he learned:



Duncan Clark, The Guardian: The annual Miss Earth Contest has been going for the best part of a decade. It has its very own theme song, a candidate from seemingly every country in the world – from Bhutan to Martinique – and has elicited what must be one of the best News of the World headlines of all time: “She’s an eco PHWOAR-rier!”.

Most remarkable of all are the criteria for entry, which approve of environmental knowledge, but don’t look so kindly on motherhood, marriage or shortness:

NEVER BEEN MARRIED, single, never given birth

Minimum height of 5 feet 5 inches

Posess beauty of face and proportionate body structure

Outgoing and friendly

Excellent physical condition

Has knowledge of her country’s culture and environment

Morning Links:

Tesla cofounder finds Tesla’s new valuation amusing. [Bloomberg]

Can China actually clean up its practices? [BusinessWeek]

Energy bill makes it through committee. [Green Sheet]

Suntech Power (STP) priced the 20 million shares it sold as a follow-on at $12.50. It’s current stock price is $13.47. [Suntech Power]

We’re using the least electricity since 1945. [FT]

Big oil, big lobbying spend. [Alphaville]

The economic consequences of the run up in oil prices. [WaPo]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.