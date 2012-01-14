A Goldman Exec Is Renting Out An Entire Aspen Hotel For His Daughter's Bat Mitzvah

Photo: chuck.miser via Flickr

Via Dealbook, The Aspen Times is reporting that Goldman Sachs executive Jeffrey Verschleiser has rented out every one of the historic and expensive Hotel Jerome’s 94 rooms plus its restaurant and bar for his daughter’s Bat Mitzvah.A spokesman for the hotel said it was a “nice family” for whom Aspen is a “second home” had long-ago planned to fully book the hotel, which will be closed to the public from Thursday through Monday.



A source then tipped off the local paper to the family’s identity.

Notoriety is nothing new to Verschleiser, who joined Goldman from Bear Stearns, where he was the head of mortgage-backed securities.

His work in that position saw his embroiled in a lawsuit that accused Bear Stearns of creating a complex and illegal structure that involved selling mortgages into a trust, which would then buy back the mortgages at a discount but not pass along the proceeds to the owners of the trust.

For a more detailed rundown of the ins and outs of these transactions, and Verschleiser’s role in it, see the Atlantic’s full write-up.

