No Bridesmaid Should Pay Full-Price For A Gown She'll Only Wear Once

Ask any fashionista on a budget and chances are she can rattle off at least a half dozen ways to rent designer duds at a fraction of the retail value. Typical runway-ready dress rentals range anywhere from $50 to $100 on most websites and are shipped directly to your home – cleaned, steamed and ready for wear.



But for those of you opposed to the whole online shopping thing (fitting can be tricky), here’s some good news:

Some online rental boutiques are starting to set up temporary shops in cities across the country, cutting out the middle man altogether.

Bridesmaid boutique Little Borrowed Dress is the latest to open a pop-up shop, offering in-personal dress fittings at a new location in Manhattan’s trendy SoHo area.

Through March 11, ladies can snap up 8-day dress rentals for $75 a pop. Most of the gowns retail for more than three times that amount and the price includes dry cleaning and return shipping.

The shop’s also offering a 10% discount on top of that. Just don’t try going without an appointment – RSVP here, or email [email protected].

LBD’s hot on the tails of Renttherunway.com, one of the largest businesses in the dress rental market. It launched a pop-up shop in Hollywood, Calif. earlier this month.

With busy wedding and prom seasons set to rear their chiffoned heads pretty soon, these online boutiques will be a lifesaver to anyone who doesn’t want to get stuck with a pricey dress they’ll only wear once.

If you can’t make it out to L.A. or NYC this month, you can still nab luxury dresswear online from a host of sites. Here are few to get you started:

http://www.renttherunway.com/

http://www.girlmeetsdress.com/

http://www.weartodaygonetomorrow.com/

http://www.littleborroweddress.com/

http://www.fashiontoenvy.com/

