No School Today In California!

A California-based event to protest state budget cuts kicks off this morning.



Students and teachers at UC Berkeley will lead the National Day of Action. But every sector of society is invited to join the strike, including all students and workers, according to the pseudo-Marxist manifesto on DefendEducation.org.

In other words, if you feel like skipping class or work and setting a dumpster on fire, then today’s the day to do it.

LA Times:

One of the newest aspects of this wave of campus protests sparked by budget cuts is the alliance of students, faculty, staff and alumni on issues that directly affect so many: college costs, career options, and job and financial security.

Also unusual is the expected participation in the protests of kindergarten-to-12th-grade educators, who are experiencing similar budget problems that have forced layoffs, led to larger classes and resulted in cancellations of art, music, physical education and other programs.

More than 100 K-12 schools and districts have planned demonstrations and community events, raising expectations that Thursday’s protest may be one of the most widespread ever in California and increasing the chances of catching legislators’ attention, organisers say.

