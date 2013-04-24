No School Produces More NFL First Round Draft Picks Than USC

On Thursday night, quarterback Matt Barkley has a chance to be drafted in the first round of the NFL draft.



If Barkley does hear his name called on Thursday, he would be the 77th player from USC drafted in the first round. That is the most all time. In fact, there are only nine other schools that have had even half that number of first rounders.

Here are the 20 schools that have produced the most first-rounders and it is a who’s who of college football powerhouses…

Data via Pro-Football-Reference.com

