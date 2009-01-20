No Recession On This Watchmaker's Aspen Time

Hmm, guess there’s always a market for tacky, expensive jewelry?



The Aspen Times: There may be a recession in this country but a Netherlands entrepreneur thinks the time is right to roll out a luxury watch in tribute to Aspen Mountain that will retail for $38,900.

The Aspen One collection, which goes on sale Feb. 19, is limited to 3,267 pieces — the same number of vertical feet on Aspen Mountain — and it lets you know at 4 p.m. to switch the watch’s ski strap to its après-ski strap. The Swiss-made time pieces are offered in four colour combinations of 18 karat white or rose gold and it includes a specially designed compass that “shows you where you are when you are on Aspen Mountain.” The names of the watch buyers will be inscribed on plaques that will be featured on three cut boulders already located on private land on the back side of Aspen Mountain.

The first watches will go on sale at Meridian during the three-day launch, which will include journalists from the United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, Germany, France, the Netherlands and the United States. The unveiling of the Aspen One monument on the back side of Aspen Mountain will occur during the press extravaganza…

Already 25 orders have come in…

