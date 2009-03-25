No Raises For Top Google Execs

There were no raises for top Google executives this year. From a SEC filing:



In the first quarter of 2008, the [Leadership Development and Compensation Committee] and board of directors reviewed our named executive officers’ base salaries, other than Eric, Larry and Sergey, and decided it was appropriate to maintain salaries at $450,000.

The Googlers stuck with their $450,000 salaries include CFO Patrick Pichette, engineer SVP Alan Eustace, and top product manager Jonathan Rosenberg.

The trio did fine overall, though; their annual bonuses totaled nearly $5 million.

Other headlines MarketWatch unearthed from the filing:

Incoming Google CFO received full $1 million signing bonus

Google’s Kordestani declines 2008 bonus payment

Google paid $402,562 for CEO’s personal security in 2008

Google paid $106,201 for CEO’s aircraft costs in 2008 (more from MediaMemo)

Departing Google CFO receives $4.4 million compensation

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.