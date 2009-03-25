No Raises For Top Google Execs

There were no raises for top Google executives this year. From a SEC filing:
In the first quarter of 2008, the [Leadership Development and Compensation Committee] and board of directors reviewed our named executive officers’ base salaries, other than Eric, Larry and Sergey, and decided it was appropriate to maintain salaries at $450,000.
The Googlers stuck with their $450,000 salaries include CFO Patrick Pichette, engineer SVP Alan Eustace, and top product manager Jonathan Rosenberg.
The trio did fine overall, though; their annual bonuses totaled nearly $5 million.
Other headlines MarketWatch unearthed from the filing:
- Incoming Google CFO received full $1 million signing bonus
- Google’s Kordestani declines 2008 bonus payment
- Google paid $402,562 for CEO’s personal security in 2008
- Google paid $106,201 for CEO’s aircraft costs in 2008 (more from MediaMemo)
- Departing Google CFO receives $4.4 million compensation
