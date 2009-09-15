No Press Allowed At Palin's Hong Kong Speech

Interesting. Sarah Palin’s upcoming speech at the CLSA investor conference — which we suspect is a practical joke on the part of the fun-loving brokerage — will be off limits to the press. Maybe it’s because Palin has some really serious stuff to say and they want her to speak freely. Or maybe they just don’t want the press, which would mock her, to have that chance.



That being said, in this day and age of Flickr, YouTube, and iPhones is it remotely realistic that the speech won’t get out in some way or another? Nope.

