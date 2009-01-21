No Pardon (Yet?) For Skilling Or Milken

Bush still has a few hours left in his Presidency, so anything is possible, but it looks like guys like Michael Milken and Jeff Skilling are SOL with respect to pardons. Milken has reportedly spent millions to secure a pardon, but at least he’s out of jail. Skilling — who was always a longshot for a pardon — has at least a decade left in the slammer.



Bush is the President until noon ET, but he’s meeting Obama for coffee at 10:00 AM, and then driving over to the inauguration site, so we’re thinking that’s the real deadline for any last-minute moves. Barring that, it looks like the two border guards who shot a drug dealer will be the only recipients of a last-minute pardon.

