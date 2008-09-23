No "Panic, Apocalypse, Free Fall, Crash, Pandemonium, or Meltdown"

The Wall Street Journal, New York Times, and CNN have banned the use of scary words to describe the current financial crisis episode. The New York Times also refuses to speculate about which banks will fail next, like WaMu (WM).



And mainstream media still wonders why people read blogs?

See Also: Paulson’s Plan Will Screw Taxpayers; Here’s a Better One

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.