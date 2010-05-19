No One's Joining Rupert Murdoch's Crusade To Save Newspapers

Within the next two weeks or so, we’re supposed to hear about Rupert Murdoch’s digital news subscription service — the one he’s been trying to put together for many months,



One problem: That service is supposed to feature content from publishers other than ones Murdoch owns. And sources familiar with News Corp.’s plans tell me Murdoch has yet to sign any partners on to the venture.

