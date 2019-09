A lot of websites (most notably Wikipedia) are going dark today in protest of SOPA.



But the humour site The Oatmeal easily wins for its hilarious GIF about the proposed law. In its own way, it does a better job of explaining what SOPA means than a lot of the serious sites out there.

Here it is. Watch and laugh:

