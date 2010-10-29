How Much Would You Pay To Hang With Glenn Beck In His NYC Studio For An Hour?

CharityBuzz is holding an online auction to benefit an organisation that brings live and recorded music to bed-ridden patients in health care facilities. The prize: an hour watching Glenn Beck do his live radio show in New York, plus photo ops and autographs and high-fives and such.



Only problem is, it seems like no one (so far) is wiling to pay the minimum bid of $500 to get some face time with the rich and ranty Fox News Channel anchor. The auction began on Monday, Oct. 25. As of the time of this posting Thursday morning, Oct. 28, the number of bids was zero.

UPDATE 1:45 p.m. – Two hours after we posted this item, 5 bids had come in, and the auction was up to $1,050. The headline has also been changed to reflect this.

The last time there was a Glenn Beck auction — back in July to benefit an organisation that aids the children of special operations personnel who have died in training missions — it fetched $85,000. Then again, the winning bidder in that case got a helicopter ride with Beck plus dinner at his $4 million fortress in a leafy Connecticut suburb.

The Huffington Post notes:

As of Wednesday morning, the same Musicians on Call auction had drawn 8 bids for a chance to meet Katy Perry, 2 bids for a cruise with Taylor Swift, 14 bids for a Swift-autographed guitar, 9 bids for a trip to LA and a walk-on role on CBS show “The Rules of Engagement,” and 11 bids to watch Boston Red Sox batting practice.

There’s still two weeks to go until the close of bidding in the Beck auction, and the estimated value is $2,500. Any bets on the final price?

