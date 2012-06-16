No One Wants To Hire Erin Andrews

Photo: Twitter.com/ErinAndrews

Erin Andrews’ contract with ESPN is up and from the looks of it, no one is going to hire her away, according to Deadspin.A rival sports network executive flat out told Deadspin:



“No I’d never hire her. She can’t host. There’s no next step.”

The executive also said it had nothing to do with the scandal Andrews was involved in, just that she’s simply not that talented.

Andrews has done several non-sports related Good Morning America segments, but she struggled through all of them, and an ABC News source told Deadspin it would never be a full-time gig for her.

So it looks like Andrews will remain at ESPN, but even there, sources say “…her time is kind of passing.

