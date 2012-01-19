No One Wants To Buy DSK's Tribeca Townhouse—It's Been Price-Chopped Yet Again

image

The Tribeca townhouse where former IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn spent his brief house arrest just won’t move: it’s been price-chopped yet again, this time to $11.995 million, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The modern abode was initially listed at $14 million on Aug. 26, three days after charges against the French politician were dropped. In October, the price was cut to $12.5 million.

DSK may have given the home some publicity, but it’s most likely failed to sell since it’s got a unique design that a buyer would need to fall in love with, broker Robert Dvorin of Town Residential told the WSJ.

The newly renovated home has high-end kitchen appliances, a skylight, fireplace, a waterfall shower, a roof deck and a bar.

DSK moved into the four-bedroom home after being rejected from a luxury apartment building uptown.

He reportedly paid $50,000 per month to rent the townhouse.

Here's the exterior of the townhouse

The roof deck

One of the bedrooms

Living room with a skylight

Large windows let the light in

There's even a gym

The style of the townhouse is very modern

The master bathroom

Another lounge area

This movie theatre must have come in handy while DSK was house-bound

The kitchen with state of the art appliances

And the floor plan

