No One Wants To Buy DSK's Tribeca Townhouse—It's Been Price-Chopped Yet Again

The Tribeca townhouse where former IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn spent his brief house arrest just won’t move: it’s been price-chopped yet again, this time to $11.995 million, according to the Wall Street Journal.



The modern abode was initially listed at $14 million on Aug. 26, three days after charges against the French politician were dropped. In October, the price was cut to $12.5 million.

DSK may have given the home some publicity, but it’s most likely failed to sell since it’s got a unique design that a buyer would need to fall in love with, broker Robert Dvorin of Town Residential told the WSJ.

The newly renovated home has high-end kitchen appliances, a skylight, fireplace, a waterfall shower, a roof deck and a bar.

DSK moved into the four-bedroom home after being rejected from a luxury apartment building uptown.

He reportedly paid $50,000 per month to rent the townhouse.

