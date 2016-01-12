No one wants to buy Buffalo Bill's house from 'The Silence of the Lambs'

This four-bedder in Layton, about an hour south of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, went on the market in August:

Its link to one of the greatest thrillers ever filmed ensured a blaze of publicity, but listing agent Dianne Wilk got more calls from journalists than prospective buyers.

If you don’t recognise it, it’s because only the interior would have been etched in your memory from the first time you watched “The Silence of the Lambs”.

Here’s one of the few exterior shots from the film:

Picture: Orion Pictures

The producers approached Scott and Barbara Lloyd back in 1990 because they liked the way their house was laid out like a “spider’s web”. Buffalo Bill could welcome Jodie Foster, then lure her in a straight line through the foyer to the kitchen and eventually, the basement where Bill kept his victims before, um, killing and skinning them.

“We got the message out to the curious, but not to the people who are interested in actually buying,” Scott Lloyd told the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.

The couple, having raised their son in the house and now looking to downsize, have now knocked the price down from $US300,000 to $US250,000.

Maybe because it actually still looks like the house in Silence of the Lambs:

Here’s the real thing:

Here’s Agent Starling meeting Bill at that door:

Picture: Orion Pictures

Maybe because the listing says “Complete with the pit and Precious too!”

Picture: Orion Pictures

You have to love the agent’s sense of humour. There is no dungeon and those scenes were filmed on a sound stage. (Maybe if there actually were a pit and a basket with lotion in it, the buyers would come. People are strange.)

Maybe because rail tracks at your front door can be a turn off:

But they’re decommissioned, and decommissioned rail tracks can be delightful. Except for this, from the listing:

‘I gather people like to four-wheel down along the rail road tracks’

Regardless, it looks like the price drop and renewed media interest might have stirred up some luck for the Lloyds.

And it does actually present as a beautiful home – triple-brick walls, huge windows, 6 car garage, in-ground pool and a vintage Chessie System caboose pool house to go with it:

“We’re finally starting to get a little bit of motion,” Scott Lloyd said.

Get in. It’s just a movie, folks.

