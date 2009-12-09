No One Wants To Buy Ackman's Apartment

Bill Ackman is moving from one Central Park West apartment to another.



The hedge fund manager of Pershing Square sold his main home already but hasn’t yet found a buyer for the small apartment below his old home (which he says is “perfect for staff”).

So it’s going to auction. Tonight.

Curbed has more details on the auction. The important things to know are: Ackman is leading the auction, and there will be free wine.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.