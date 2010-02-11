Almost Nobody Wants To Invest In John Paulson's Gold Fund

John Paulson’s personal investment makes up almost 75% of his new gold fund.



The billionaire hedge fund manager who called the real estate bubble and made $15 billion in one year started a hedge fund dedicated solely to gold in January.

In its first month, January, it tumbled 14%.

But he won’t have to answer to many upset investors.

The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Paulson has only raised $90 million for it so far. He’s put in $250 million of his own.

Of course it took a while for Paulson to convince investors that he was right about the housing market, too.

