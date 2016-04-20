The unsettling reasons no one saw the Chelyabinsk meteor over Russia coming -- and why it could happen again

In 2013, a fireball exploded over Chelyabinsk, Russia. No one saw it coming. Even though NASA has been able to identify over 14,000 near-earth objects, its asteroid tracking technology is not completely ready to see everything that heads towards the Earth.

NASA’s Planetary Defence Coordination Officer Lindley Johnson told Headlines & Global News about the unsettling reasons why.

Produced by Ruchika Agarwal and Jessica Orwig

