No One Knows Who Is Sending Hair Dryers And Money From Paris To Random People In New Zealand

In a case that has baffled police, four apparently random people in New Zealand have been sent hair care products and money in packages from Paris, New Zealand’s Greymouth Star reports.Four packages were received by residents of the country’s remote South Island, containing a curious mix of things: three had a hairdryer, while one had a pair of hairclippers.



All three had varying amounts of cash, either 100 New Zealand dollars ($100) or 100 euros ($128), AFP says. To top it all off, each also had a handwritten note that said: “thank you for being a true friend”.

None of the recipients knew the sender or why they had received the packages. While police earlier thought it was “simply a goodwill gesture”, they later suspected it was part of a test run by smugglers to launder money or drugs, according to the Guardian.

Senior sergeant Allyson Ealam told a press conference in Greymouth that officers were working with New Zealand Customs and Interpol to identify who had sent the packages. “We have already been told that the return addresses on each of the parcels exist and we are now checking the names of the senders,” Ealam told reporters. No drugs were found in the parcels. Forensic experts have lifted fingerprints off the packages.

