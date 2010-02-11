Snow Day: Insiders Estimate That 50% Of Bank Of America And 60% Of Credit Suisse Workers Stayed Home Today

We asked someone at Credit Suisse to ballpark how many people are missing.



They said about 60% of their workers are gone.

From other sources at these firms:

AIG is open but many are at home tending to their young, who have snow days.

And about 50% of workers at Bank of America are working from home.

We’re even hearing rumours of that the New York Stock Exchange might close early today.

Some people are on their way to meetings to discuss the potential early market shut down.

This could be the best snow storm ever!

