No One Has Claimed The Body Of Mark Madoff

This is a sad story that just keeps getting worse.



Shep Smith just reported that family members have yet to claim the body of Bernard Madoff‘s eldest son Mark Madoff who hung himself in his SoHo apartment on Saturday. It was the two year anniversary of his father’s arrest.

At this moment the body remains in a New York City morgue and no funeral arrangements have been announced.

Meanwhile, Bernie Madoff has said he will not attend his son’s funeral, and Shep’s report seemed to suggest this might have been what was holding the family up. But it’s not entirely clear that the two are connected. Vid below.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.