No One Good Wants To Wear The GPS Locators They Handed Out At The GAIM Hedge Fund Conference

Photo: minnesota.publicradio.org

Last year at GAIM, one of the hedge fund industry’s biggest conferences, the event organisers gave each delegate a little handheld GPS device.FT Alphaville describes the tool’s purpose as tracking each person who was walking or standing in your surrounding area, and of course those around you received a similar alert about who you were, too.



We don’t think the event organisers brought the GPS tools back this year though, because the guys who are highly sought after hated the device last year.

One manager from a fund of funds, which by definition invest large amounts of money in hedge funds and would be perfect targets for any marketing schmoozer found a particularly apt way to describe how GAIM’s GPS tools worked last year:

“It was like covering yourself in blood and swimming with sharks,” he told the Financial Times.

He said he lasted two hours, then he tossed it.

