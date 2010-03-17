No One Goes To SXSW Anymore -- It's Too Crowded

“Too many people, not enough tech.”
I tweeted that earlier today from Austin, Texas. Last year, I had a wonderful time meeting up with my friends at SXSWi. This year, I have almost had a wonderful time meeting up with my friends but have spent most of my time trying to avoid being harassed, maligned, groped, ogled and threatened by the masses of people – I’m hearing 40% more than last year – who are holding badges. This show isn’t fun, and I won’t be coming back…
Keep reading at Jolie O’Dell >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.