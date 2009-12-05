No One Cares About Your Stupid Little Startup

Nicholas Carlson
papernapkinidea tbi

Xobni, the startup that builds software to make Microsoft Outlook more managable, just crossed the three million user mark.

On his personal blog, Xobni cofounder Matt Brezina says a lot of that success has to do with the startup’s PR strategy, which he says was based on a maxim imparted to him by New York VC Chris Dixon: “No one cares about your stupid little startup.”

With this thought in mind  — a truthful one, indeed — Matt recommends the following tactics for other startups looking for good PR:

  • Tie yourself to a bigger trend
  • Take every opportunity to meet a journalist in person
  • Heavily engage with users – WOM is better than PR
  • Journalists are people.  People are lazy.  Build a press centre for lazy journalists
  • Be a source of data

Matt put together a presentation to make his point clearer.

Check it out →

How to make people care about your stupid little startup

Source: No one cares about your stupid little startup -- 5 tips to make them care

How to make people care about your stupid little startup

Source: No one cares about your stupid little startup -- 5 tips to make them care

How to make people care about your stupid little startup

Source: No one cares about your stupid little startup -- 5 tips to make them care

How to make people care about your stupid little startup

Source: No one cares about your stupid little startup -- 5 tips to make them care

How to make people care about your stupid little startup

Source: No one cares about your stupid little startup -- 5 tips to make them care

How to make people care about your stupid little startup

Source: No one cares about your stupid little startup -- 5 tips to make them care

How to make people care about your stupid little startup

Source: No one cares about your stupid little startup -- 5 tips to make them care

How to make people care about your stupid little startup

Source: No one cares about your stupid little startup -- 5 tips to make them care

How to make people care about your stupid little startup

Source: No one cares about your stupid little startup -- 5 tips to make them care

How to make people care about your stupid little startup

Source: No one cares about your stupid little startup -- 5 tips to make them care

How to make people care about your stupid little startup

Source: No one cares about your stupid little startup -- 5 tips to make them care

How to make people care about your stupid little startup

Source: No one cares about your stupid little startup -- 5 tips to make them care

How to make people care about your stupid little startup

Source: No one cares about your stupid little startup -- 5 tips to make them care

How to make people care about your stupid little startup

Source: No one cares about your stupid little startup -- 5 tips to make them care

How to make people care about your stupid little startup

Source: No one cares about your stupid little startup -- 5 tips to make them care

How to make people care about your stupid little startup

Source: No one cares about your stupid little startup -- 5 tips to make them care

How to make people care about your stupid little startup

Source: No one cares about your stupid little startup -- 5 tips to make them care

How to make people care about your stupid little startup

Source: No one cares about your stupid little startup -- 5 tips to make them care

How to make people care about your stupid little startup

Source: No one cares about your stupid little startup -- 5 tips to make them care

How to make people care about your stupid little startup

Source: No one cares about your stupid little startup -- 5 tips to make them care

How to make people care about your stupid little startup

Source: No one cares about your stupid little startup -- 5 tips to make them care

How to make people care about your stupid little startup

Source: No one cares about your stupid little startup -- 5 tips to make them care

How to make people care about your stupid little startup

Source: No one cares about your stupid little startup -- 5 tips to make them care

Keep up with Matt Brezina

  • Subscribe to his feed via RSS
  • Subscribe via eMail
  • Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.