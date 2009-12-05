Xobni, the startup that builds software to make Microsoft Outlook more managable, just crossed the three million user mark.

On his personal blog, Xobni cofounder Matt Brezina says a lot of that success has to do with the startup’s PR strategy, which he says was based on a maxim imparted to him by New York VC Chris Dixon: “No one cares about your stupid little startup.”

With this thought in mind — a truthful one, indeed — Matt recommends the following tactics for other startups looking for good PR:

Tie yourself to a bigger trend

Take every opportunity to meet a journalist in person

Heavily engage with users – WOM is better than PR

Journalists are people. People are lazy. Build a press centre for lazy journalists

Be a source of data

Matt put together a presentation to make his point clearer.

Check it out →

