No One Cares About Microsoft Phones And Windows Phone 8 Won't Change That

People are rejecting Microsoft Windows phones and nothing introduced yesterday is going to change that.
Watch our quick video explainer below to find out why Windows Phone 8 isn’t a game changer in the smartphone market:
Produced by William Wei
