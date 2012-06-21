US

No One Cares About Microsoft Phones And Windows Phone 8 Won't Change That

Jay Yarow

People are rejecting Microsoft Windows phones and nothing introduced yesterday is going to change that. 

Watch our quick video explainer below to find out why Windows Phone 8 isn’t a game changer in the smartphone market:

Produced by William Wei

