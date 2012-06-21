No One Cares About Microsoft Phones And Windows Phone 8 Won't Change That

People are rejecting Microsoft Windows phones and nothing introduced yesterday is going to change that.



Watch our quick video explainer below to find out why Windows Phone 8 isn’t a game changer in the smartphone market:

Produced by William Wei

