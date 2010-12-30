NO ONE CARES ABOUT HOCKEY EITHER: NHL Attendance Down – Again

Photo: AP

Earlier today we saw that NBA attendance is down for the second straight season. But they are not alone. NHL fans are also staying home more.This season, the NHL is averaging 16,907 fans per game (through Monday). That is 160 less than a year ago and 569 fewer fans per game than the 2008-09 season.



On an average night, the NHL is selling just 91.4% of their tickets. That is down from 95.0% two years ago, but is still significantly better than the NBA, which is selling just 88.6% of their tickets this season.

The big winners so far are the Penguins, Avalanche and Predators, all of whom have seen their average attendance increase by at least 1,000 fans per game. The Predators are interesting because if the season ended today, they wouldn’t even make the playoffs. But their attendance was so bad last season, that there was only one way to go – up.

The team that has seen the biggest decline is the Islanders. They are drawing less than 10,000 fans per game, off more than 3,000 from last year’s attendance. The Stars and Blue Jackets have also seen their ticket sales drop by more than 2,000 per game this season.

NHL Attendance Team-By-Team

