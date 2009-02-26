No Obama Bounce, Will We Break 7,000 This Week?

Things started off optimistically enough, or at least relatively good following Obama’s Pep Rally To The Nation. But he wasn’t enough to to keep the Bernanke Boom going (not that he should be judged on one-day stock moves).



The indices are all of close to 2%, while the financials are giving back yesterday’s gains. Citigroup — which we’re told is just moments away from a 40% nationalization deal — is down 15%. GE is falling again, down about 3%.

