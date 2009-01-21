No Obama Appearance Tonight? Partygoers Say Count Me Out

After Barack Obama‘s sworn in this morning, it will be time to party. The Obamas plan to attend 10 inaugural balls, but the parties they aren’t going to are struggling to sell tickets and may even be cancelled.



Washington Post: The People’s Ball at the Grand Hyatt announced a blue-light special yesterday: Tickets slashed $100 — to $250! The American Music Ball, hosted by Dionne Warwick, which planned two big-name events at the Marriott Wardman Park, was scrambling to sell enough tickets ($450 for the Legends ball with George Clinton, Chaka Khan and the Temptations; $350 for the Urban ball with Ludacris, Fantasia, and Cedric the Entertainer) for the show to go on — and it wasn’t looking good last night, said sources.

The “Heroes Red, White & Blue” Ball at the Warner Theatre with Jamie Foxx, rapper Nas, guitarist Slash, and gospel star Donnie McClurkin scrapped its entire lineup and subbed in a band called Memphis Gold, reports our colleague Richard Leiby. “There will be a performance, but not as previously listed,” said publicist Linda Roth. Ditto for the after-party with disco stars Chic, who were stunned by the sudden cancellation. Singer Sylver Logan Sharp told us in an e-mail: “I can’t express how sick I am over this.”

Well, sure, this is probably the best gig they’ve had in years.

And the Veterans Ball at the St. Regis Hotel? Canceled — and promoter Dante Hayes is nowhere to be found, the Navy Times reported yesterday. Tickets for the party (not to be confused with the official Commander-in-Chief Ball for the military) went for up to $385 on the Congressional Education Foundation for Public Policy’s website Web site, which abruptly shut down yesterday.

What happened? Not enough demand for high-price unofficial celebrations with no drop-bys from the Obamas. Only groups like the Human Rights Campaign and the Creative Coalition — with lists of long-time supporters — were able to fill ballrooms.

