No Nutcase Break For Britney: Kevin Gets Kids And $20,000-A-Month Child Support

Britney Spears and Kevin Federline resolved their custody dispute this morning, avoiding a court battle. Even though Britney got more visitation rights with her kids, Kevin got sole custody, meaning that Britney will have to pay him $20,000 a month in child support. Better hurry up and finish that album.



People: Britney Spears‘s custody settlement with her ex Kevin Federline, in which he retained sole custody of the couple’s two sons, came at a price.

A source close to the singer confirms she’ll now pay Federline $20,000 a month in child support, an increase from $15,000.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.