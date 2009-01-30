No, Not Just America: Global PS3 Holiday Sales Down From Year Earlier (SNE)

This blog came in for some flak from fanboys when we called Sony’s (SNE) PS3 “a sinking ship” based on 2008 US sales results than were down from the same time in 2007. The criticism: America is only a slice of the world gaming pie, and we should be looking worldwide.



Fair enough. But unfortunately for Sony, the PS3 is having trouble everywhere. For Q4, Sony sold 4.46 million PS3s worldwide, down 9% from the year prior, Reuters reports.

In fairness to Sony, the recession is hurting everyone. Even market-leader Nintendo (NTDOY) is cutting its Wii forecasts, and the PS3 as the premium console (with premium pricing) would naturally be expected to be harder hit.

But it’s indulgence to wonder how the PS3 would have done better had the world economy not tanked. The recession is the reality for the forseeable future, and Sony needs to adjust. And that’s means being competitive on price.

