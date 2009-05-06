No Newsroom Layoffs At New York Times

There won’t be layoffs in the New York Times newsroom — not yet, at least.



New York Newspaper Guild members working for the paper voted 377 to 36 in favour of accepting the same 5% paycut the company set for non-union members a month ago.

Back then, Times editor Bill Keller said there would be newsroom layoffs if Guild members didn’t accept the cut.

Like the rest of the NYT’s employees, union members will get an additional 10 days off. The cut is supposed to save the New York Times Company (NYT) $4.5 million.

