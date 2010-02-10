No New MacBooks... Yet!

Apple did NOT announce new MacBook Pro laptops today, contrary to a report by a French gadget blog. Instead, the company announced a new version of its Aperture photo app.

We still think Apple will update the MacBook Pro line sooner than later. As we wrote yesterday:

The MacBook Pro lineup hasn’t had major revisions since last June, according to the excellent MacRumors Buyer’s Guide. With 245 days since their last update, that’s already 20% longer than the average 200 days between updates. So it’s due.

Barring surprise, Apple will not have a keynote at Macworld this year. But it’s possible that the company would make an announcement of this calibre — relatively small — via its Web site and press release.

Recall that Apple’s slick new 27-inch iMacs were announced via the Web last October.

