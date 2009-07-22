No New Layoffs At Yahoo

Just to clarify reports out there: Yahoo CEO Carol Bartz did not say during yesterday’s earnings call that the company will fire another 5% of its workforce.



Here’s the transcript from Yahoo’s (YHOO) call if you want to check for yourself.

That there are reports out there that say she did shows how much reporting on the Internet has become a particularly messy game of telephone.

Transcribing the call, TechCrunch’s Erick Schonfeld wrote:

“CEO Carol Bartz is still trying to rein in costs. Yahoo also announced a new round of layoffs, which will affect 5 per cent of its workforce (around 675 people out of 13,500). Those affected will be notified within the next two weeks.”

After a commenter asked if he was sure he heard right, Erick deleted that sentence and commented on his own post: “Yes, my mistake. Corrected.”

But TechCrunch posts are syndicated to SeekingAlpha, and that service had already picked up Erick’s original headline: “Yahoo’s Revenues Drop 13% in Second Quarter, 5% of Employees to Lose Jobs.”

Seeing that news, WebNewser’s David Cohen wrote a post: “More Layoffs at Yahoo!”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.