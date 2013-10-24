Banksy Posts Cryptic Message Saying There Will Be No Art Today Due To Police Activity

Street artist Banksy posted a mysterious message on his website on what was supposed to be the 23rd day of his month-long series in New York City:

Could this mean the elusive graffiti artist has finally been caught?

New York City’s Mayor Bloomberg called Banksy a vandal last week, and said any of the artist’s works on public property would be removed. The New York Post also reported that the New York Police Department’s vandal squad was reviewing surveillance tape of places the artist had tagged.

But according to CNN, the city denied it was actively hunting Banksy. An NYPD public information officer told CNN that “police have not launched an investigation of Banksy because they have not received any complaints of vandalism related to the artist.”

Earlier this week, cops threatened to ticket an actor posing as a shoe-shine boy with a fibreglass sculpture of Ronald McDonald after it appeared on the Lower East Side.

Tipster Sean Shapiro sent us these photos of the confrontation:

Banksy’s works have cropped up in all five boroughs since he started his New York installation, titled “Better Out Than In.” You can see the rest of the works in the series here.

