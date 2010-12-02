Fear Not GOP, Sarah Palin Will Do Herself In Without Your Help

Yesterday Joe Scarborough published a much-talked about op-ed in Politico calling for the GOP to “man up” against Sarah Palin and her “gaudy circus sideshow.”



Today Nicolle Wallace, former senior advisor for the McCain–Palin campaign (and now best-selling author), who herself had a famously rocky relationship with Sarah Palin, told Morning Joe that the GOP need not worry.

Her incredible cynicism, her bitterness, her aggressive attempts to claw[!] anyone that points out an area for her to work on. I think these things will continue to reveal herself and that the people who love her will continue to love her, but the people who are not so sure about her will formulate harder opinions and more clarity about her… Only Sarah Palin can beat Sarah Palin…She is going to be exposed enough to the American public that she will reveal what her nature is.

Also? The GOP is scared of Sean Hannity and Rush Limbaugh who “enjoy many aspects of Sarah Palin’s political identity.” Translation: “She’s very good for their business.” They are not alone. Video below.

